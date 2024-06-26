Nigeria: Breaking - Fire Outbreak At Dangote Refinery

There have been a fire outbreak situation on Wednesday at Dangote refinery in Lagos.

Reacting to the incident, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, disclosed in a statement sent to Vanguard that the fire has been contained and there is no cause for alarm.

The statement read: "We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our effluent treatment plant (ETP) today, Wednesday, 26th of June.

"There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating normally, and there are no recorded injuries or bodily harm to any of our staff on duty."

Vanguard News