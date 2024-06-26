Liberia: 'Multi-Rider Motorcycle Helmet Exchange Poses No Major Public Health Risk' - Says Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan

Kigali — Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, a Biomedical scientist and public health expert, has reassured the public that the multi-rider exchange of motorcycle helmets does not pose a public health risk that could lead to an outbreak or epidemic.

Dr. Nyan, a renowned infectious diseases specialist and inventor, made this clarification recently on Truth and OK FM- two separate radio stations in Paynesville and central Monrovia while serving as a guest. During the conversation, he emphasized that the primary public health concern regarding helmet use is the prevention of head injuries such as lacerations, concussions, or fractures that could occur during a motorcycle accident. The health experts stated that the microorganisms found on shared helmets pose no specific public health risk to warrant panic.

"The microbes like Staphylococcus, Streptococcus, and some common fungi species found on shared helmets by multiple riders are the same regular organisms found on your house door knobs, on the car door handle, on our bodies, on studio microphones and headphones, and all around our homes, offices, or school environments; they pose no particular public health risk and warrant no panic," said Dr. Nyan.

He also noted that in countries like Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana, and some Asian countries, where helmet use is common, there has been no documented scientific report of disease spread or public health risks due to helmet sharing.

In recent times, the government of Liberia through the National Police (LNP) introduced the 'No Go Zone' restriction for motorcyclists plying ELWA Junction to Broad Street. The restriction among other things mandates all motorcyclists to operate with only one passenger along with helmets worn. However, the wearing of helmets soon came under criticism, with many questioning the health risks associated with the multi-rider exchange of motorcycle helmets

In response to these concerns, the LNP met with the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) and advised that motorcyclists should clean their helmets regularly using disinfectant sprays, avoid placing their (cyclist) gloves inside the helmets, passengers should cover their heads before wearing a helmet and passengers should wear a nose mask for additional protection. In addition, passengers who frequently travel by motorcycle were encouraged to carry their personal helmets and sanitizer spray.

Dr. Nyan applauded the Liberian Police for introducing helmet-wearing mandates for conductors and riders but said: "Public health authorities should appropriately advise the Liberian National Police based on validated scientific evidence and facts to properly guide policy enforcement of helmet-wearing by motorcyclists and to encourage the public."

According to the United Nations Road Safety Fund (RSF) - a global partnership working to help reduce road deaths and injuries in low and middle-income countries, the proper use and certified motorcycle helmets can reduce the risk of severe head injury by 69% and death by 42%. Also, the World Health Organization's 'Road Traffic Injuries' report shows that correct helmet use can reduce the risk of death in a crash by more than six times and the risk of brain injury by up to 74%. These reports did not highlight that the multi-rider exchange of motorcycle helmets could lead to any outbreak or epidemic.