Liberia: Rep. Yekeh Kolubah Craves Plenary to Summon Lbs Director General Eugene Fahngon

Monrovia — Representative Yekeh Kolubah (District #10, Montserrado County) has requested the plenary of the House of Representatives to summon Eugene Fahngon, Director General of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), and his management team to respond to allegations of denying the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) access to the state-owned media to air its promotional jingles.

In a communication to House Speaker Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa, Rep. Kolubah stated that the denial of CDC jingles from being played on LBS violates Article 15(d) of the Constitution of Liberia, which asserts that "access to state-owned media shall not be denied because of any disagreement with or dislike of the ideas expressed..."

The tough-talking lawmaker calls on his colleagues at Capitol Hill to summon the management of LBS to provide "reasons that prompted their judgment for the denial of the Congress for Democratic Change from using the state-owned media."

An excerpt from the communication reads: "Mr. Speaker & distinguished colleagues, my concern is that the institution in question is government property, and according to Article 15(d) of the Constitution of Liberia, 'access to state-owned media shall not be denied because of any disagreement with or dislike of the ideas expressed...' which I believe can be interpreted to include LBS, especially since it is used for commercial purposes.

He added: "Distinguished colleagues, let us assume this is the only station in the country; it would mean anyone who has a problem with the government cannot be heard, which I believe is a violation of Article 59(c) that states the 'Republic shall take steps, by appropriate legislation and Executive Orders, to eliminate sectionalism and tribalism, and such abuses of power as the misuse of government resources, nepotism, and all other corrupt practices."'

Writing further, he said: "In view of the above stated, distinguished colleagues, I am craving the indulgence of this august Body to invite the Management of the Liberia Broadcasting System to appear before the plenary of the House to give reason(s) that prompted their judgment for the denial of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) from the usage of the state-owned media.

Distinguished colleagues, we must do away with political rivalry because elections have come and gone, and so we must begin to set the basic standards as we strive to grow our democracy and avoid these attitudes that will further divide our country under the pretense that we are united when in real terms, politics have divided us."

The CDC's 'Militant Month'

The CDC had sent jingles for airing on several media outlets for its upcoming "Militant Month" under the theme "Transforming Setbacks into Great Comebacks."

In a statement, the CDC said the month of June is set aside to celebrate the remarkable commitment and heroism of partisans who continue to intellectually defend the CDC and its image. "Those who continue to propagate the ideas and philosophy of the CDC at various fora, towns, villages, and every facet of our society. This month recognizes and appreciates those firebrand soldiers who continue to selflessly dedicate their all to the growth and development of the party," the party said in the statement.

Fahngon's Background

If Rep. Kolubah's request is granted, this will be the first time under the Boakai administration that Fahngon will be brought before legislators for his alleged disregard for contrary opinions being aired on the state broadcaster. Fahngon was once a staunch member of the CDC and served as Deputy Minister of Information during the CDC-led government. However, he switched loyalty to the Unity Party after being sacked by then-President George Weah. Since then, he has been at odds with his former party. When contacted by Spoon TV, Mr. Fahngon explained that he denied the CDC jingle airtime on ELBC because the jingle focused on militancy. He further stated that he asked the CDC to edit its jingle before airing it on the state broadcaster, but the party refused.