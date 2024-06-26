Nigeria: Just in - Fire Guts Dangote Refinery

"We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our effluent treatment plant," Mr Chiejina, said

A fire outbreak has occurred at the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals company located at the Lekki free trade zone in Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the incident occurred Wednesday morning.

The cause of the outbreak could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

Confirming the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday afternoon, the company's Group Head, Corporate Communications, Anthony Chiejina, said a minor fire occurred at the company's effluent treatment plant.

"We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our effluent treatment plant (ETP), today Wednesday 26th of June. There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating and there is no recorded injury or body harm to all our staff on duty," he said.

The 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Petroleum Refinery commenced production of diesel and aviation fuel in January.

The first crude delivery was done on 12 December 2023, and the sixth cargo was delivered on 8 January.

The company made a further move towards the commencement of the production of refined petroleum products with the receipt of an additional one million barrels of bonny light crude supplied by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd).

In April, the company commenced supplying petroleum products to the local market.