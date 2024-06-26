Liberia: SIM Calls On UL Faculty to Return to Class

Capitol Hill, Liberia — The University of Liberia campus-based student party, Student Integration Movement (SIM), is asking striking faculty to return to class.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, June 24, 2024, at the UL Main Campus on Capitol Hill, Student Prince M. Sonii frowned on the Faculty's recent communication that there will be no access to any Administrative or Academic Building on campus until their demands are addressed by the administration.

SIM notes that ULFASA is not clothed with authority in making such statement.

Student Sonii explained that since Friday, June 14, 2024, the University of Liberia has not been involved with academic activities because the Faculty and Staff Association leadership has made questionable demands that cannot even be settled before next semester.

He said SIM is deeply concerned about the Faculty's demand to halt all activities on campus.

He wondered why a body of UL professionals should sound in such a vulgar manner as though they were students, asking, "Is ULFASA leadership the loudest voice of the University of Liberia?"

"Up to now, students are yet to see why ULFASA leadership brought the UL normal activities to a standstill! With just two weeks to FINAL EXAMS, our acclaimed professionals disengaged abruptly from all academic and administrative activities! SIM is wondering what gives ULFASA, an association below the Board of Trustees, to say, "Absolutely, there will be no access to any administrative or Academic Building." Student Sonii argued.

He emphasized that the leadership of ULFASA is even preventing students from entering the campus, which is built with taxpayers' money, which SIM detests. Editing by Jonathan Browne