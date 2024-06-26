Liberia: Respecting Local Linguistic Heritage Vs. Embracing Global Linguistic Trends

-The Case of the University of Liberia

Universities play a pivotal role in safeguarding a nation's cultural and traditional heritage.

The University of Liberia, ensconced in the heart of a country with a rich mosaic of languages, stands at a crossroads where the choice to prioritize linguistic heritage over global linguistic trends has become a topic of intense debate.

With the university's recent decision to initiate a Bachelor's degree program in Chinese language and culture through the Amos Sawyer College of Social Sciences and Humanities and the Confucius Institute, a pressing question has been cast into the foreground.

Should the university instead be committed to providing formal education in the 16 dialects of Liberia's local languages?

The gravity of this question cannot be overstated, for it touches upon the bedrock of national identity and the integrity of Liberia's cultural preservation.

The core of the issue lies in whether teaching Chinese at the degree level, instead of focusing on indigenous dialects, is an egregious oversight or a strategic integration into the global community.

Proponents of the former, including myself, argue that this is a travesty that undermines the cultures and traditions of Liberia, effectively jeopardizing the linguistic tapestry that future generations stand to inherit.

The linguistic diversity in Liberia is without question, a treasure trove of intellectual and cultural wealth.

With a tapestry of dialects, each possessing its unique syntax, idioms, and cadences, the languages in Liberia form an integral component of the nation's identity.

The impartation of these languages is not solely a matter of communication but serves as a conduit through which stories, customs, and values are transmitted from one generation to the next.

When an educational institution such as the University of Liberia fails to formalize the education of these local dialects, it unwittingly contributes to the erosion of its cultural foundations.

It is not to say that the acquisition of foreign languages, such as Chinese, should be dismissed entirely.

In Dr. Josephus M. Gray's petition to the faculty senate for the Chinese degree program, and through the words of Assistant Professor Dexter S Sumo, the director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Liberia, it could be discerned that the introduction of Chinese is a move to keep pace with a globalized world wherein China is a dominant economic and political force.

Undoubtedly, proficiency in Chinese can open professional and academic avenues for Liberian students and reflect a forward-looking perspective in a rapidly evolving socio-economic global landscape.

However, the prioritization of foreign linguistic skills over the preservation and formal education of local dialects (is) could be construed as a misalignment of institutional focus, especially when the university is situated in a country where Indigenous knowledge and culture continue to play a vital role in society.

The establishment of a degree program dedicated to any or all of the 16 local dialects would serve to fortify and perpetuate Liberian cultural heritage, ensuring that it remains vibrant and relevant for years to come.

Such an investment in the national language spectrum would also signify a commitment to sustainable development, rooted in the essence of what makes Liberia unique.

The ramifications of neglecting local dialects are manifold. Languages are intrinsically tied to cultural identities, and the disenfranchisement of these dialects equates to a gradual loss of diverse perspectives and worldviews inherent within these cultural groups.

As fewer educational resources are directed toward the study of local languages, their utility and prevalence in everyday discourse are diminished.

This gradual decline can lead to a homogenization of language and culture, stifling creativity and indigenous knowledge systems that have evolved over countless generations.

Moreover, in the broader scheme of socio-economic progress, proficiency in local dialects has practical implications.

Communication is the foundation of trust and collaboration within communities, and when government officials, educators, and business leaders are proficient in the local dialects, they are better equipped to engage with and serve their fellow citizens effectively.

Furthermore, local language education fostresses cultural pride and cohesion, which are vital components of national development.

In the context of the University of Liberia, the introduction of a degree program in Chinese, while understandable from a global economic perspective, flouts a crucial opportunity to reinforce Liberia's unique linguistic heritage.

The institution, in its role as a custodian of knowledge and culture, ought to be a vanguard for the languages that are intrinsically Liberian, not just promoting their survival, but ensuring their robust continuation and scholarly examination.

One cannot help but consider what message this decision sends to the youth and future generations about the value of their linguistic heritage.

Could this shift in academic offerings be indicative of a deeper undercurrent of cultural colonialism, where the importance of Western and Eastern languages is amplified, while those of African origin are silently pushed to the sidelines?

The argument here is not necessarily to completely forgo the teaching of Chinese or other foreign languages but to critically assess the allocation of resources and to respond to cultural needs with the gravity they deserve.

The question is one of balance and foresight of nurturing the roots of heritage while growing the branches that reach outwards to international frontiers.

The linguistic diversity of Liberia is not a challenge to be surmounted or an inconvenience to be marginalized, but it is an asset to be celebrated, preserved, and promoted through a formal educational framework.

The University of Liberia stands at a pivotal juncture, one that demands conscientious deliberation and a deep appreciation for the role of education in cultural preservation.

To ensure the legacy of Liberia's rich linguistic heritage, the university should revisit its decision and contemplate the establishment of curriculum and degree programs that will preserve and honor the nation's sixteen dialects.

By doing so, they would affirm the right of future generations to access, understand, and participate in the cultural narratives that have shaped their homeland.

We must view language not just as a means of communication but as the living narrative of a people's past, present, and future.