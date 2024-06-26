Liberia: Lwsc Recruits Over 30 Students for Internship

Over 30 university students have been placed on internships by the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation for exposure purposes.

By Kruah Thompson

- The Liberia Water and Sewage Corporation (LWSC) has initiated a robust Job Training and Internship Program to foster technical skills among more than 30 students.

The beneficiaries were drawn from various nationwide technical, vocational, and tertiary institutions. Among the participants, ten students hail from the University of Liberia, six from Stella Maris Polytechnic University, four from William V.S Tubman University in Harper, Maryland County, fifteen from LOIC, and two from the President Young Professionals Program.

The three-month internship encompasses intensive training in disciplines such as Electrical, Mechanical, and Civil Engineering, Environmental Science, and Plumbing. Patrick Sandikie, the Deputy Managing Director for Technical Services at the LWSC, oversees the program.

They will be strategically placed within different divisions of the Corporation to align with their respective fields of study.

Making a remark during a meeting with the LWSC Director General, Mo Ali, the entity's Director for Human Resources, Madam E. Sonie Zubah, welcomed the interns, emphasizing the significance of their roles in shaping the corporation's future.

During the meeting, Director General Mo Ali expressed gratitude for the students' opportunity to apply their academic knowledge in practical settings.

"Our aim is to equip these young minds with the necessary skills and experiences that will empower them to contribute effectively to our nation's development," Mr. Ali stated.

He highlighted the importance of resilience and dedication among the interns, urging them to prepare for rigorous training and potential overtime work.

"We are particularly pleased that a significant number of interns are from technical backgrounds, which is crucial to enhancing our operational efficiency," Ali added.

He underscored the importance of fieldwork for students in civil engineering disciplines, aiming to deepen their understanding of Liberia's drainage and sewage systems.

"As representatives of your institutions, your performance here will not only reflect on LWSC but also influence your academic standing," Ali cautioned.

He stressed interns' accountability, warning that inadequate performance would result in formal communications with their respective schools.

Addressing operational challenges, Ali disclosed that non-revenue water remains a significant issue for LWSC, affecting approximately 70% of their supply. He expressed optimism that the internship program would mitigate this issue by fostering skilled manpower within the Corporation.

The DG thanked participating institutions for their collaboration in nurturing future professionals and reiterated LWSC's commitment to supporting Liberia's infrastructure development. Editing by Jonathan Browne