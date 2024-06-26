Liberia: Cepil Launches Eco-Clubs in Schools

Paynesville, Liberia, — A local environmental group, Climate and Environmental Protection Initiative of Liberia (CEPIL), launched eco-clubs in four schools to create awareness about environmental protection, among other measures.

The Climate and Environmental Protection Initiative of Liberia (CEPIL) has officially launched its "Green Protectors eco-club," which aims to raise awareness of environmental protection, including biodiversity, conservation, WASH education, and pollution control.

Executive Director Mr. Tundy Rodney Tarn, I., said that despite facing major challenges, including meager resources and sacrificing time, they were able to officially pilot the Eco-clubs in four schools in January 2024.

He named Effort Baptist Church School, John Lewis Morris United Methodist School, Dya-Wulu Cooperative Learning Center, and Paynesville Community School (PCS) eco-club schools.

The Climate activist added that Liberia can combat climate change issues as a nation by using a holistic approach, leaving no one behind, including elementary students.

"The purpose of this eco-club is to raise awareness on environmental protection, biodiversity, conservation, WASH education, pollution control, communities, and streets sensitization, Climate and Environmental Education by developing the minds of the next generation on environmental and climate change issues and scientific research and reporting on climate change related issues," he noted.

Mr. Tarn added that the Eco-club was taught topics on ethics, Patriotism, mannerisms, and etiquette, the Importance of environmental clubs, the Importance of environmental education, the Definition and description of the Environment, Human interaction with the Environment, Climate Change, Public Health (WASH), and agricultural Science.

"The curriculum used was designed to meet the needs and understanding of students at the elementary level. The topics pushed them to think deeply and make commitments to be and do better as citizens of Liberia and the world at large. We are grateful to all our partnering schools for entrusting us with their students and facilities. We are also grateful to all the parents that cooperated with us", he concluded.

Officially launching the Eco-club, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Executive Director Dr. Emmanue King Urey-Yarkpawolo extolled Mr. Tundy R. Tarn and his team of volunteers at The Climate and Environmental Protection Initiative of Liberia for inviting him to launch this important initiative.

"We must teach our children to smell the earth, to taste the rain, to touch the wind, to see things grow, to hear the sunrise and nightfall." These valuable early life lessons will encourage them to care. Finally, for and on behalf of the EPA and in my official capacity as the Executive Director and CEO, I declare the Eco-Clubs of CEPIL officially launched," Dr. Yarkpawolo noted.

He said if sustainability is defined as using resources to allow future generations to meet their own needs, children, especially early learners, are the bridges that link the existing generation of adults to the future, unseen but certain generations.

Dr. Yarkpawolo added that certain life lessons, when missed at an early learning stage of life, can't be taught during adulthood.

According to him, the invitation letter, CEPIL writes, "Over the past five months," pointing out that its dedicated volunteers have piloted one of the innovative and practical eco-clubs in four elementary schools.

Dr. Yarkpawolo added that he learned that the curriculum used was designed to meet the needs and understanding of students at the elementary levels, revealing that "Prior to this program, we also successfully ran an Eco-talk series with several high schools for two years".

He indicated that the human race is faced with a difficult choice, which includes the choice to continue business as usual by unsustainably using resources, building in wetlands, creating garbage and improperly disposing of them, corrupting the resources of countries, and with these vices drive our race to extinction or we take the opportunity of changing our behaviors for our survival and the survival of our species.

"The Earth has gone through billions of years with major changes, and it will continue to be here, but we may not be here if we do not change our business-as-usual behaviors of profiteering, corruption, and the widening of social inequalities, which result to environmental degradation including warming the earth that alters life as we know it today" he noted. Editing by Jonathan Browne