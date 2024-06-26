Liberia: UL Acting President Meets Board of Trustees

Dr. Conteh previously served as President of the University of Liberia from 2004 to 2008 and was a founding member of the Association of Liberian Universities, where he served as Vice President of Academic Programs from 2005 to 2008.

Monrovia, June 26, 2024: The Acting President of the University of Liberia (UL), Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh, met with the UL Board of Trustees on the University's Capitol Hill campus.

The meeting was held on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, roughly a day after the University's Visitor, H.E. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, announced his appointment to head the Interim Management Team at UL.

Dr. Conteh has called on the University of Liberia family to support each other and continue to create a nurturing environment for UL Students, Faculty, and Staff.

"We are currently going through a transition at the University. This time may seem uncertain, but with hope and collaboration, we can bring about positive change," Dr. Conteh said.

The Acting UL President is also Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Liberia to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with concurrent accreditation to the Republics of Benin and Equatorial Guinea, and Liberia's Permanent Representative to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Before his Ambassadorial assignment, he served as the President of the University of Liberia from 2004 to 2008. During this period, he was a founding member of the Association of Liberian Universities, where he served as Vice President of Academic Programs from 2005 to 2008.