Nigeria: Savannah Launches Environmental Awareness Clubs in Akwa Ibom Secondary Schools

26 June 2024
This Day (Lagos)

Savannah Energy PLC, the British independent energy company focused on delivering projects that matter, has launched Environmental Awareness Clubs (EAC) in 20 public secondary schools in Akwa Ibom.

The programme aims to inspire the students to make career choices and instil environmental consciousness and career awareness.

The EAC is part of the broader Savannah Energy Education and Internship Training Programme (SEE-IT), which is being executed in collaboration with the Inoyo Toro Foundation, a non-profit educational foundation based in the state.

The programme will feature various educational and practical activities, including career day events for club members, tree planting and environmental awareness walks, radio programmes to discuss topical issues on climate change, pipeline protection and safety, hydrocarbon and the Akwa Ibom State government ARISE agenda, as well as quiz competitions.

The club activities will commence in June and culminate in the presentation of cash prizes to winners of the quiz competition in August.

The Head of Stakeholder Relations and Regional Manager (Nigeria) of Savannah Energy, Nkoyo Etuk, said, "Education is an important part of Savannah's sustainability strategy, where our first pillar focuses on promoting socio-economic prosperity within the countries in which we operate. We are optimistic that the Environmental Awareness Clubs will help to improve enlightenment about environmental issues and the solutions, and inspire future leaders."

