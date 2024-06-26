Nigeria: Pillars May Announce New Technical Adviser On Thursday

Indications have emerged that Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) giants, Kano Pillars will announce the appointment of a new Technical Adviser on Thursday, June 27.

It will be recalled that last month, Abdul Maikaba, who served as the Technical Adviser at the start of the season was suspended indefinitely after a spat with the management of the club.

Apart from the committee that was set up to look into Maikaba's activities, former players, Jangora Ahmed and Ahmed Yaro Yaro Garba were assigned to oversee Kano Pillars' remaining fixtures in the league.

At the end of the 2023/2024 season, Kano Pillars finished in a distant 11th position having won 15, drawn seven and lost 15 out of 38 matches.

The management of the club then declared the position once occupied by Makaba vacant and invited applications from suitable candidates to fill the vacant position.

Daily Trust gathered yesterday from a top club official that the committee set up to investigate the former coach would submit its report on Thursday and very important announcements would be made on the same day.

He said "The committee that is looking into the tenure of the former coach is going to submit its report on Thursday and the management will hold a world press conference. we are looking for a new Technical Adviser and good players."

Meanwhile, a former Enyimba, Wikki Tourists and Katsina United coach, Usman Abdallah, is favoured to emerge as the next coach of Kano Pillars.