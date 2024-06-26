Nigeria: Lagos to Renovate Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall

The Lagos state government has promised to renovate the Molade Okoya-Thomas indoor sports hall inside the Teslim Balogun stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

The indoor sports hall has hosted several local and international indoor sporting events ranging from table tennis, boxing and a host of others.

Expressing commitment to improve sporting infrastructure, the state's governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu during the closing ceremony of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Lagos Contender held in Lagos revealed plans to renovate the hall, saying it is part of the ongoing renovation work taking place at the stadium.

"I dare say that we are also improving all of this. We are doing aesthetic renovation at the main bowl and we are going to come to this complex as well and going to come here and renovate this whole place so that we can have proper sporting facilities in all corners of the states," he said.

He harped on the need to develop sports at the grassroot, expressing optimism that the state would bring back to life school sports competition.

"We are building about ten mini stadia right round the state and we are also introducing sports in schools. We are probably going to be doing a school sports competition here and that for us is another form of engagement, ensuring that our schools would be enhanced," he stressed.

The governor also commended the organisers of the just concluded WTT Contender, acknowledging the impact on budding table tennis players.

"We are happy that the world table tennis has identified Lagos, Nigeria as one of the cities promoting table tennis and chosen the state as their destination in the last three days," he said.