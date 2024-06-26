Margibi — The Association of Liberia Community Radios, or ALICOR, is demanding the reinstatement of Radio Kakata Manager Jerry Quoi following his suspension by the County Superintendent, Victoria Wolobah Duncan, for alleged financial malpractices.

Radio Kakata Manager Jerry Quoi was recently suspended by Superintendent Victoria Wolobah Duncan amid allegations of financial misconduct and a bad working relationship.

According to ALICOR, the reasons cited for Mr. Quoi's suspension are outside the jurisdiction of the county superintendent and should be addressed through Radio Kakata's Advisory Board. The Association is demanding the immediate reinstatement of Jerry Jenkins Quoi as Radio Kakata's manager.

The issue, which saw the manager and many of the workers exchange allegations during a recent public investigation organized at the superintendent's offices, has persisted for some time.

The Association expresses concern over what it views as unwarranted interference in the station's affairs.

It emphasizes that such action undermines the independence and integrity of community radio stations, which are vital platforms for local voices. According to ALICOR, the suspension disregards Radio Kakata's established protocols and governance structures.

In a statement released recently following Manager Quoi's suspension, ALICOR President Hector Mulbah stated, "ALICOR strongly condemns Superintendent Victoria Wolobah Duncan's unlawful suspension of Manager Jerry Quoi.

This interference sets a dangerous precedent and threatens the autonomy of community radio stations in Liberia."

Mulbah continued, "The reasons cited for Mr. Quoi's suspension are outside the jurisdiction of the county superintendent and should be addressed through Radio Kakata's Advisory Board.

ALICOR further warned against political interference in the operations of community radios across the country, asserting that such actions amount to censorship and hinder the democratic process in Liberia.

The Association calls on international partners, including Internews and ECOWAS, to take note of the situation and support efforts to uphold the independence of community radio stations across Liberia.

ALICOR says it is also troubled by the continuous interference of political actors in the running of Radio Kakata since its founding in 2004 by the USAID-funded Mercy Corps "Diompilor Program," as the station was also funded by USAID IREX project and currently by Internews, and that it should have no direct political interference as a community radio which should be the Voice of the people.

It may be recalled that the Telecom Community in Kakata, where the station is situated, through its leadership and some community dwellers as well as former and suspended workers of the station, complained Manager Jerry Jinkins Quoi to the office of Superintendent Duncan, calling for immediate investigation.

They outlined alleged financial mal-practices and uncordial working relationship as part of their concerns.

The superintendent cited the team from Radio Kakata, including the accusers and the management team, where the current and former city mayors, alongside some stakeholders, were present.

At the meeting, investigation revealed that the secretary general-elect of ALICOR, Emmanuel Tophic Degleh, Classic FM Manager, who was also invited, advised the superintendent and others handling the matter to allow the station's board to set up a team to do an investigation and audit the management instead of handling it politically, but the superintendent is said not to have taken heed.

The superintendent set up a team to investigate the station Manager, but he turned down such intervention on the grounds that the superintendent has no jurisdiction over the station. Madam Duncan, who believes that she has authority at the station, felt disrespected by his refusal and suspended him indefinitely.

She further appointed an acting leadership that is now steering the station's affairs headed by Abraham Logic Kollie, one of the folks who raised issues against the suspended manager.

Editing by Jonathan Browne