Ghana: Bawumia Presents Napo's Name As Running-Mate Choice to President Akufo-Addo

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has consulted President Akufo-Addo on his running-mate choice, submitting the name of Energy Minister, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, popularly called "Napo", many reports have said.

According to pro-government media outlet Asaase radio, the meeting happened on Tuesday night at the Jubilee House.

"It is not yet clear who Bawumia has settled on as running mate but our sources said the president offered his advice and blessings to the presidential candidate of the NPP after the meeting," Asaase Radio said, although other reports indicate Opoku Premeph's name's was submitted.

Opoku Prempeh, who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, has already been widely rumored to be selected for the role.

Last week, a survey by state intelligence agency, the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) suggested that he was widely preferred among party members to be the running mate to Dr. Bawumia.

Days later, another survey attributed to the Danquah Institute (the political think-tank of the NPP) also said the same thing - that Napo led by more than 70% among contenders for the role.

Dr. Bawumia's campaign has said the announcement of his running mate would be made at the end of June. With heightened speculations now, that might be any day from tomorrow.