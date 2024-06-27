Ghana: Efforts Underway to Ensure Ghanaian MPs Safe Return From Kenya, Parliament Says

26 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

The MPs and a senior assistant clerk escaped unhurt when demonstrators stormed Kenya's Parliament as the protests intensified

Ghana's Parliament has confirmed news about five MPs and a clerk who were caught in the middle of deadly protests in Kenya on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, Parliament says it's working to ensure the safe return of the Ghanaian delegation back to the country.

MPs Emmanuel Gyamfi, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, Thomas Ampem, Sylvester Tetteh, Mohammed Tuferu, and Senior Assistant Clerk Anita Quartey Papafio escaped unhurt when demonstrators stormed the country's Parliament as the protests intensified. The interior of the Kenyan Parliament was vandalised and parts of its complex were set on fire. 22 people have also been reported dead.

"The delegation was in the Kenyan Parliament on a bench-marking visit when the unfortunate incident occurred. They were immediately escorted and secured in the Senate building and finally evacuated to their hotel by officials of the Kenyan Parliament," the statement from Ghana's Parliament said.

Meanwhile, in the face of growing pressure, Kenya's president William Ruto announced he would withdraw the controversial financial bill that sent its young people to the streets protesting.

