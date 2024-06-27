Liberia: CDC Strategizes to Retake Power in 2029

The former ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) announced a series of activities here in preparation for the 2029 elections.

Following its shocking defeat to the now-ruling Unity Party in the 2023 elections, Liberia's main opposition party, Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), announced a plan to reclaim power in 2029.

The CDC says that despite the 2029 Presidential and General Elections being far away, it is preparing and releasing a calendar of events in commemoration of its "Militant Month" under the theme "Transforming setbacks into great comebacks."

Announcing activities leading to the national event in a press conference at its national headquarters in Congo Town on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Assistant Secretary for Press and Propaganda and former Assistant Gender Minister Mamensie Kaba said a month is set aside to celebrate the remarkable commitment and heroism of partisans who continue to intellectually defend the CDC and its image.

She indicates that the political movement intends to recognize loyal partisans who continue to propagate the ideas and philosophy of the grassroots party at various fora, towns, villages, and every nook and cranny of society.

Madam Kaba notes that the month recognizes and appreciates those firebrand soldiers who continue to selflessly dedicate their all to the party's growth and development.

According to her, the Congress for Democratic Change, which lost all of its constituent parties (NPP and LPDP) less than six months after losing power, has officially set June 28-30, 2024, for its activities.

She explains that the activities will take place at the CDC's national headquarters in Congo Town. She adds that Montserrado County Electoral Districts #9 and #6 will clash in a kickball match during the opening recess, while Montserrado County Electoral Districts #10 and #4 will lock horns in the football category.

Other games included in the events include Ludo, checker, chess, scrabble, "nafoot," "housekor," and parker pin to spice up the three-day sporting festival.

At the same time, Mamensie Kaba discloses that the CDC's political leader, former President George Manneh Weah, along with party lawmakers headed by Caucus Chair Senator Nathaniel Farlo McGill, Speaker Jonathan Fonatti Koffa, Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah, and Senator Saah Joseph, will be present.

She adds that the CDC National Chair, Janga Augustus Kowo, along with Secretary General Jefferson Tamba Koijee, will lead scores of party leaders to celebrate with the militants in what she describes as a unique occasion in the history of the grassroots party that came to power in 2017 on the promise of Change for Hope. Editing by Jonathan Browne