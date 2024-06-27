Nigeria: Army Chief of Staff Urges Aggrieved Nigerians to Drop Arms, Seek Dialogue

Bauchi — The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has declared that it is only in a peaceful atmosphere that the economy of any country could thrive, hence the need for all to embrace peace.

This is as he urged Nigerians who have taken up arms against the country to drop their arms, seek dialogue and other reasonable means to address grievances.

The Army Chief stated this in Bauchi yesterday during the inauguration of the newly constructed Nigerian Army Armoured Corps Headquarters complex, reunion and pulling out parade of retired Senior Armoured Officers.

According to him, "It is only in a peaceful atmosphere that the economy of any country could thrive, hence the need for all to embrace peace.

"My appeal to Nigerians who have taken up arms against the states is that they see the reason that it is only an atmosphere of peace that people can experience progress and all those things that they deserve from the government, the states, can be realised.

"I appeal to them to drop their arms, seek dialogue and other means through which grievances can be addressed."

The COAS also charged the troops to continue to do what they do, remain disciplined, dedicated and committed to the task that the army has been charged with.

He urged them not to relent, adding that "regardless of the challenges that we face in all the theatres, they must continue to remain resolute till we accomplish peace and security in the country."

The COAS explained that his presence in Bauchi was also to interact with the troops as they formed the backbone of the fighting force as well as the bedrock of the things the Nigerian Army does, placed at a premium.

He said that all the challenges that have been raised from the troops ranging from promotion, non-payment of salary to officers using Heritage bank to peacekeeping among others, would be addressed in no distant time.

"Most especially, those challenges that border on their pay and allowances, and that's why I asked them to send messages directly to me because it is of utmost importance to me and they will be addressed," he assured them.

Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, urged the Nigerian Army not to allow tribalism into their affairs, saying it could divide the army and the country at large.

He said: "You are in the military now and so many things have been geared towards where you come from, who is a Muslim, who is a Christian, who is Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba in the country.

"We never knew these things so many years ago. Please, don't allow this thing to trip into the army for that would divide the army and even the country."

Other projects inaugurated by the Chief of Army Staff included the newly constructed Nigerian Army Armoured Corps Fire Service Station, and Nigerian Army Armoured Corps Filling Station.