Nigeria: 540 Killed in 2 Months in Benue - Amnesty International

Amnesty International, on Wednesday reported that at least 540 people had been killed within the first two months of this year by armed invaders in rural communities of four local government areas in Benue State.

Mrs Barbara Magaji, the programme manager of Amnesty International, made the revelation during a photo exhibition and press conference on the conflicts in Benue, held in Makurdi, the state capital.

Magaji said the killings occurred between January and February 18, 2024, during several attacks in the local government areas of Apa, Otukpo, Agatu, and Guma.

"As a result of the attacks, a total of 12,369 individuals from 2,105 households were displaced from their homes, forcing them to seek refuge in neighbouring communities. At least 540 people were killed and 149 injuries reported due to the attacks," she stated.

The programme manager also reported that 55 schools were destroyed by armed attackers or closed due to insecurity, leaving hundreds of children out of school.

Additionally, periodic markets in rural communities have either been attacked, destroyed or closed following conflicts and insecurity.

Magaji explained that her presentation was based on Amnesty International's research on frequent attacks in Benue State, stressing that 18 out of 23 local government areas in the state have been affected by continuous attacks by armed herders.

"Between January 2023 and February 2024, over 50 rural communities in Benue State recorded 135 attacks, leading to the deaths of 2,600 people, many of who are women and children. This has left hundreds displaced, wounded, raped, and others kidnapped.

"These attacks are significantly affecting food security and livelihood as the affected communities are farmers who are now unable to carry out activities due to displacement," she added.

Amnesty International called on Nigerian authorities to protect lives and ensure that the attacks in Benue State end. They also urged for impartial investigation into the incidents to gain justice for the victims, survivors and their families.