Nigeria: Second Republic Senator, Kunle Oyero, Dies At 100

A second Republic Senator, Otunba Kunle Oyero, has died at the age of 100.

Oyero represented Ogun Central at the Senate in the second Republic.

Daily Trust reports that a colloquium themed "Legislation in Nigeria: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow," was organised by the Abeokuta Grammar School Old Boys' Association (AGSOBA), in November, 2023, in honour of Oyero during his centenary birthday.

The Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, mourned the passing of Oyero, saying his death has diminished ranks of the elder statesmen in the country.

In a statement from Head, SAS Media, Adetunji Adeteye, Salisu also paid glowing tributes to Oyero for his remarkable contributions to Nigeria's development.

The statement read "I received with mixed emotions but with total submission to God the news of the passing of remarkable centenarian and Second Republic Senator, Kunle Oyero, earlier today.

"In one breadth, the sense of huge loss of this great Nigerian is not lessened by the advanced age at death.

"On the other hand, the death at a milestone age of 100 with great accomplishments to his name, a legacy that is difficult to replicate and progeny that are worthy bearers of his values are indeed a prayer point of many, thus making the event a cause of celebration of his life of impact and achievements," Salisu said.

Salisu recalled moving a motion of urgent national importance on the floor of the Senate about eight months ago, urging his colleagues to honour Senator Oyero on the occasion of his 100th birthday anniversary.

He said the Senate unanimously agreed to this, and a Senate delegation attended his birthday programme, acknowledging his sacrifices and contributions before he bade us farewell.

He praised Senator Oyero as a foremost lawyer, an exemplary public servant, and an uncommon philanthropist who played a crucial role in the nation's progress.

"Notably, Senator Oyero's contributions to the drafting of the 1979 Constitution were instrumental, laying the groundwork for the present 1999 Constitution.

"Senator Oyero exemplified the truly excellent and patriotic spirit of the people of Ogun Central Senatorial District and Ogun State at large.

"His legacy is one of dedication, service, and unwavering commitment to the betterment of Nigeria," Salisu said.