Nigeria: Drop Arms, Seek Dialogue, Chief of Army Staff Tells Aggrieved Groups

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja, has appealed to aggrieved Nigerians who have taken up arms against the state to drop their arms and seeks dialogue.

He made the appeal shortly after addressing troops at Nigeria Army Armoured Corps in Bauchi State, on Wednesday.

He said it is only in an atmosphere of peace that the economy can thrive and all the good things they want from the government can be realised.

"I appeal to them to drop their arms and seek dialogue and other means through which their grievance can be addressed," he said.

The COAS charged the troops to remain discipline, dedicated and committed towards discharging their roles, adding that his visit Bauchi was to also interact with the troops whom he acknowledged as the backbone of the fighting force and bedrock of the Nigerian Army.

"Regardless of the challenges that we face in all the theatres, they must continue to remain resolute till we accomplish peace and security in the nation," he said.

Lagbaja assured them that the complaints from the troops ranging from promotion, non-payment of salary to officers using Heritage Bank to peacekeeping among others, would be resolved soon.

"Most especially, those challenges that border on their pay and allowances and that's why I asked them to send messages directly to me because it is of utmost importance to me and they will be addressed."