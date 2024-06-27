Nigeria: Saraki Loses Mother, Tinubu Mourns

President Tinubu said Mrs Saraki lived a long and fruitful life as a servant of her community, a servant of God, and a beloved guardian and mother to many.

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, over the passing of his mother, Florence Saraki.

President Tinubu mourned the deceased matriarch, stating that she lived a long and fruitful life as a servant of her community, a servant of God, and a beloved guardian and mother to many.

The president also commiserated with the entire Saraki family - mama's children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and everyone mourning this loss.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed matriarch and grace to her family to bear the immeasurable loss.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

June 26, 2024