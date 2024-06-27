Nigeria: President Federation Cup - Abia Warriors, El-Kanemi Gear Up for Final in Lagos

While El-Kanemi are seeking a third title, Abia Warriors are battling for their maiden success.

The stage is set for a thrilling President Federation Cup final in Lagos as Abia Warriors and El-Kanemi Warriors prepare to battle it out for glory.

Abia Warriors, the ambitious "underdogs", were the first finalists to touch down in Lagos.

Coach Bethel Orji, brimming with confidence, declared his team's readiness for the challenge at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Saturday.

"We're here, highly motivated, and absolutely elated," Orji told thenff.com. "I'm grateful for the team's turnaround and excited to be playing in my first Cup final as a coach."

Orji, a former player and Cup winner himself, is placing his trust in the attacking prowess of forwards Samson Obi and Sunday Megwo to take down the two-time champions.

"We're prepared in every way - physically, mentally, and psychologically. The players are in high spirits and roaring to go," he added.

The Cup final appearance comes on the heels of Abia Warriors securing their spot in the Nigeria Premier Football League for a remarkable 12th consecutive season.

El-Kanemi Warriors seeking third title

Meanwhile, El-Kanemi Warriors, the experienced campaigners, are crediting their success to sheer hard work.

Technical Adviser Aliyu Zubairu believes this same work ethic will propel them to claim their third Nigeria Cup title on Saturday.

"Hard work has been our cornerstone," Zubairu emphasized. "Everyone contributes, both on and off the pitch. The league season was challenging, and our initial goal was promotion back to the NPFL. But after the Round of 16, we realised that with continued effort, we could reach the final."

He commended his players for achieving both promotion and a Cup final berth.

"The job's not done yet," Zubairu cautioned. "We're here to win the title. We've had time to rest and will work tirelessly to deliver the trophy to our biggest supporter, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum."

El-Kanemi Warriors' Cup History

Founded in the late 1980s by a football-loving governor, El-Kanemi Warriors boast a rich cup history.

They secured their first Nigeria Cup win in 1991, defeating Kano Pillars in an all-northern final. They successfully defended their title the following year, establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

This upcoming match promises an exciting encounter between a hungry Abia Warriors team and the battle-tested El-Kanemi Warriors.

Analysts have predicted an explosive clash in Lagos as whoever will be crowned the 2024 President Federation Cup champions will also get a ticket to represent Nigeria in the CAF Confederation Cup.