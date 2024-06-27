Joseph Fahanbulleh swept two gold medals up for grabs in the men's 100m and 200m at the 23rd African Athletics Championship in Douala, Cameroon, proving his competitiveness at the continental stage ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Another proud moment for Team Liberia as they conclude their championship participation with five medals, comprising three golds, a silver, and a bronze, thanks to Fahnbulleh's historic double gold.

On Wednesday, June 26, the 2020 Olympics finalist completed his sweep by winning the men's 200-meter final in 20.25 seconds, ahead of Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme (20.66 seconds) and Zimbabwe's Tapiwanashe Makarawu (20.51 seconds).

Fahnbulleh has now become the first Liberian athlete to win two golds at the African Championship.

On the all-time medal table of the championship, Liberia has now won ten medals (3 golds, 2 silvers, and 5 bronzes).

This year, Liberia's only bronze medal came from the women's 4x4 relay. Ebony Morrison, Destiny Smith-Barnett, Maia McCoy, and Thelma Davis secured the bronze with a time of 44.38s.