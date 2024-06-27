Liberia: Fahnbulleh Sweeps Two Gold Medals At African Athletics Championship

26 June 2024
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

Joseph Fahanbulleh swept two gold medals up for grabs in the men's 100m and 200m at the 23rd African Athletics Championship in Douala, Cameroon, proving his competitiveness at the continental stage ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Another proud moment for Team Liberia as they conclude their championship participation with five medals, comprising three golds, a silver, and a bronze, thanks to Fahnbulleh's historic double gold.

On Wednesday, June 26, the 2020 Olympics finalist completed his sweep by winning the men's 200-meter final in 20.25 seconds, ahead of Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme (20.66 seconds) and Zimbabwe's Tapiwanashe Makarawu (20.51 seconds).

Fahnbulleh has now become the first Liberian athlete to win two golds at the African Championship.

On the all-time medal table of the championship, Liberia has now won ten medals (3 golds, 2 silvers, and 5 bronzes).

This year, Liberia's only bronze medal came from the women's 4x4 relay. Ebony Morrison, Destiny Smith-Barnett, Maia McCoy, and Thelma Davis secured the bronze with a time of 44.38s.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.