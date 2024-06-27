Liberia: AFL Soldiers Disrobed

Monrovia — The High Command of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) administratively discharges three personnel for the "Good of the Service and for conduct not in keeping with AFL standards and conduct which contravenes the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia," by Section 7.7(j) of the National Defense Act of 2008.

According to a release, the discharged personnel include: First Lieutenant (1stLt) Abraham Dolo (OF/2017-177), Private First Class (PFC) Kerkula Rochefort (EN/2015-08/2367), Private (Pvt) Essa Bility (EN/2022-09/2561)

Discharged 1stLt Abraham Dolo enlisted as a Private in the AFL in 2009, became a Second Lieutenant in 2017, and was promoted to First Lieutenant in 2020. He was last assigned to the 23rd Infantry Brigade.

The release issued on June 26, 2024, recalls that in February 2024, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder by a friend at a local drinking spot in Baptist Seminary community, Paynesville, using Lt. Dolo's firearm.

Lt. Dolo admitted to the Liberian National Police and AFL Military Police that he had been intoxicated and left his firearm unattended while using the restroom.

A subsequent medical examination on 1stLt. Dolo tested positive for marijuana.

The authority for this discharge is Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia.

Discharged PFC Kerkula Rocheforte enlisted in the AFL in 2015 and was last assigned to the AFL Engineer Battalion in Gbarnga, Bong County.

PFC Rocheforte was found in possession of 32 wraps of Kush drugs in the Barracks.

He was later tested positive for marijuana at the 14 Military Hospital.

The authority for this administrative discharge is Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of Liberia.

Discharged Pvt Essa Bility enlisted in October 2022 and was last assigned to the Armed Forces Training Command.

Pvt. Bility tested positive for four different illegal substances, including cocaine and marijuana.

The authority for this administrative discharge is the Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of Liberia.

On June 21, 2024, Staff Sergeant Mohammed Rogers was administratively discharged under Section 7.7(j) of the National Defense Act 2008.

The authority for this administrative discharge is the Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of Liberia.

The AFL's High Command reminds its members of its "zero tolerance" policy on drug abuse and the importance of discipline, which is fundamental to national duty.

The AFL says impunity will not be tolerated within the military, which it dubs as "our noble institution."

Meanwhile, the High Command reassures the public of its commitment to maintaining discipline and professionalism as a "Force for Good."