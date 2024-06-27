Liberia: Lions Club Int'l Elects First Liberian Governor

Monrovia — A Liberian has been elected for the first time as Governor of District# 40382, Region 4, of the International Lions Club.

The International Lions Club has elected Lions Clemenceau B. Urey, the first Liberian, as Governor of District # 40382, Region 34.

He was elected in Lome, Togo, in April 2024, where he emerged as the winner in a highly contested election with Lions from Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Liberia participating.

The Commissioner of District# 40382, Lions Mildred Dean, disclosed Wednesday, June 26, that the newly elected Governor will arrive in Liberia today, Thursday, from Melbourne, Australia, where he was confirmed by the International President, Lions Fabrico Loviveira from Brazil.

According to her, Governor Urey was elected for a one-year term from June 30, 2024, to July 1, 2025. She said that they are proud because this is the first time a Liberian has occupied the prestigious post since 1972.

Commissioner Dean indicated that a member of the club must go through the ranks and files before applying to contest for the position, noting that Governor Urey is a member of the Greater Monrovia Lions Club, became a Lion in 1986, and served as club President from 2006-2007.

"District level, Zonal Chair 2009-2020; Regional Chair, 2016-2017 Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone," she added.

Lions Dean said he also attended conferences in Accra, Ghana twice, Antananarivo, Madagascar, Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Cotonou, and Benin.

She continues that Governor Urey is succeeding Lions Daniel Sampah from the Ivory Coast, and that he is the longest serving Lions in Liberia who has attended many conventions like Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Brazzaville, Congo as well as Pointe-Noir, Congo, amongst other countries.

As it relates to International Conferences, she names Minnesota, USA: Seattle, Washington, USA: Fukuoka, Japan. Others are Toronto, Canada, including Chicago USA, Busan, South Korea, and Bangkok, Thailand, amongst other countries.

The District Commissioner notes that the Governor has a lot of experience with Lionism, pointing out that the Lions Club is a humanitarian organization that renders services to the needy in society. Editing by Jonathan Browne