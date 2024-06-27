Liberia: LNBA Collaborates With WB to Strengthen Justice Reforms

Monrovia — The World Bank Governance Global Practice organizes the program and brings together over two hundred partners, leaders, and legal practitioners.

The Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) is collaborating with the World Bank Governance Global Practice to foster and strengthen justice reform in the country.

LNBA president Cllr. Sylvester D. Rennie says the Bar has been invited to participate in two international events on the rule of law in Washington D.C, United States of America, and Cotonou, Republic of Benin.

At the invitation of the World Bank, he said he is participating in the Justice and Rule of Law Global Forum to foster inclusive and sustainable development at the World Bank headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The Liberian lawyer added that the program is organized by the World Bank Governance Global Practice and brings together over two hundred partners, leaders, and practitioners from governments, judiciaries, and international development organizations.

Cllr. Rennie disclosed that the dialogue seeks to foster collaboration within the broad ecosystem of stakeholders to elevate the role of justice and the rule of law as a key driver of development and enhance collective action on justice reform.

"This Work Bank-organized event will last from June 25-26, 2024. Also, the Bar is also participating in the general conference of the West African Bar Association in Cotonou, Republic of Benin," he noted.

The Bar is represented by its National Secretary General Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah in Benin. The 2024 annual conference WABA takes place from June 25-28.

The 2024 Annual Conference of the West African Bar Association is being convened to adopt a new constitution and hold elections for the new corps of officers of WABA.

"The two events are sponsored by the World Bank and the United Nations Regional Office for West Africa, respectively," he said.