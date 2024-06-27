Angola: Head of State to Visit Côte d'Ivoire

25 June 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, will pay a working visit to Côte D'Ivoire on Thursday at the invitation of his counterpart, Alassane Ouattara.

According to the Secretary for Institutional Communication and Press, Luís Fernando, the departure to Abidjan takes place Wednesday, and the visit will be on the 27th and 28th of this month.

He said that João Lourenço will carry out a programme, which includes one-on-one talks with his counterpart and between delegations, as well as such as visits to expanding industrial areas, official dinners and attendance at the signing of 12 cooperation agreements.

João Lourenço will also hold an interactive meeting with Angolans living in that country on the African continent.

He stressed that the President of the Republic will receive the keys to the Abidjan and will be proclaimed an honorary citizen of this city.

The Head of State returns to the country next Friday, in the afternoon.

Last April, the two countries signed, in Luanda, several agreements in various areas to strengthen cooperation, with a view to raising the level of relations in the sectors of the Interior, Territorial Administration, Tourism, Health, Culture, Education, Teaching Superior, Environment, Information and Communication Technologies and Telecommunications.

The signing took place during the First Session of the Bilateral Cooperation Commission Angola and Côte d'Ivoire.

Côte d'Ivoire is a country located in West Africa, bordered to the north by Mali, to the east by Burkina Faso and Ghana, to the south by the Atlantic Ocean and to the west by Liberia and Guinea. VIC/DOJ

