Monrovia — TGS says this initiative will rejuvenate the remaining 2D and 3D data in Liberia's prospective Basins.

TGS, a global leader in energy data and intelligence, has partnered with the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) to undertake significant additional multi-client seismic data reprocessing offshore Liberia.

According to a press release, this initiative will rejuvenate the remaining 2D and 3D data in Liberia's prospective Liberia and Harper Basins.

The project will integrate existing legacy datasets to create an in-depth unified velocity model, utilizing cutting-edge imaging algorithms to produce the final migrated seismic data.

This enhanced data will be crucial for prospectivity studies in Liberia's offshore waters. The reprocessed products will benefit exploration through a consistent, continuous data set of several vintages by providing continuous seismic attributes of higher confidence at target levels across the entire margin.

David Hajovsky, Executive Vice President of Global Multi-client at TGS, stated: "At TGS, we are proud of our longstanding and successful partnership with Liberia, which we believe presents considerable offshore hydrocarbon opportunities."

"This high-quality 2D seismic data will be essential in promoting future licensing rounds offshore Liberia under a direct negotiation approach," he added.

Mr. Hajovsky explained that it also allows E&P companies to further evaluate exploration opportunities in an under-explored but proven petroleum system adjacent to prolific hydrocarbon provinces.

TGS recently completed the first phase of reprocessing approximately 12,097 kilometers of 2D legacy seismic data offshore Liberia, significantly enhancing subsurface clarity.

This data is now available for industry licensing. The second phase has commenced, aiming to reprocess an additional 12,675-line kilometers over the Liberia and Harper Basins, bringing the total to over 24,700 kilometers.

Additionally, TGS plans to reprocess approximately 15,616 square kilometers of legacy 3D seismic data in the Liberia Basin.

TGS is Geophysical Company (UK) Limited TGS ASA (TGS), a public limited company registered in the Norwegian Securities Register and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OBX List).

It is the parent company of an international group, including TGS Geophysical Company (UK) Limited located in London, UK, which specializes in the provision, procurement, and sale of seismic and geophysical data, associated products, services, and technology to the oil and gas industry and production industry.

Its 2D and 3D seismic libraries are among the strongest, most diverse, and highest-quality in the marketplace, reflecting a long tradition of investment in data and the people behind it.

TGS' global, multi-client library of 2D and 3D seismic data includes surveys from mature basins, emerging regions, and frontier exploration zones.

Countries worldwide have entrusted TGS to assist with licensing rounds and the preparation of data packages.

This global presence, which includes offshore surveys conducted in more than two dozen nations, is made possible by a diverse staff on three continents.

Since its founding, TGS has embraced the multi-client model, acquiring over 2, 000, 000-line kilometers of 2D data and 88,000 square kilometers of 3D seismic data in North and South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

TGS offers value-added gravity and magnetic data products to complement its regional interpretations and seismic data packages.

In 2023, TGS reported revenues of $794,300 million and currently has approximately 900 employees. TGS Geophysical Company (UK) Limited is located at Dukes Court, Duke Street Woking, GU21 5BH, UK.