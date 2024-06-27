Liberia: Kush Cannabis No. 1 Killer in Liberia

Monrovia — The dangerous substance Kush Cannabis is said to be gradually increasing daily in Liberia as one of the most harmful narcotics, killing youths in African countries, reports the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency or LDEA.

On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, the LDEA disclosed through its annual report that it had made the highest arrest of the hardcore substance in Liberia, which is at an alarming rate.

According to the LDEA, its latest arrest involved 25,855 kilograms of Kush Cannabis with a street value of US$511,710.00, or the equivalent of six hundred and thirty-six million, one hundred and eighty-two thousand, eight, twenty (636,182,820.00) Liberian dollars.

In October 2022 and early February 2023, the Joint Security of Liberia arrested a stockpile of cocaine valued at US$140 million contained in TRH Trading consigned containers shipped from Brazil.

At a news conference to commemorate the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and illicit trafficking, held at the LDEA headquarters in Fiamah, Monrovia on Wednesday, Officer-In-Charge of the LDEA, Christopher Peters, disclosed the total value of drugs seized from 2023 to 2024 at (US$1,286,976.00).

He details that substances seized during the period under review included Kush Cannabis, Marijuana, popularly known as weed, Cocaine, Heroin, Tramadol, Methamphetamine, and Precursor, among others, with the help of partners.

Besides the huge quantity of Kush arrested, O-I-C Peters also mentioned 5,407 Kgs of Marijuana, valued Four-hundred Twenty-Six-Thousands and Eight-hundred and Sixty-eight (426,868.00) United States dollars; 2,663.38 kilograms of Cocaine, worth One hundred, Forty-three thousand, Eight-hundred and Twenty-twenty (US$143,822.00) United States Dollars; HEROINS, valued at Four thousand- Four-hundred and Seventeenth 4,417.76 kilograms of heroin valued One hundred, Ninety-eight thousands, Seven-hundred and Ninety-eight (US$198,798.00) United States Dollars.

The rest are 3,820.3 kilograms of Tramadol, valued Two-thousand, ten United States Dollars; 243.6 grams of Methamphetamine worth six hundred (US$6) United States Dollars, and 2090.4 kilograms of Precursor valued three-thousand, Seven-hundred and Sixty-eight United States dollars, accumulating to grand-total of Seven hundred Eighty-three million, four hundred eight-three-thousand, Seven hundred and twenty-four (783,483,724.00) Liberian dollars or an equivalent of US$1.2 million.

He highlights that the fight against drugs remains a serious issue in the country in the face of evidence that drug abuse and illicit drugs, increased crimes, and violence separate families and make children vulnerable while endangering society.

He stresses a need to invest in sustainable prevention to prevent the continued influx of drugs and substance abuse, or else, the situation will undercut the progress of the nation.

Peters calls for collective action and a comprehensive approach involving various communities, stakeholders, strategies, and resources in combating drug abuse in this country.

Liberia's Justice Minister and Attorney-General, Cllr. J. Oswald Tweh, on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, promised the government a holistic approach to combating drugs.

He reaffirms the Government of Liberia's commitment to addressing drug prevention while underscoring that the fight against substance abuse remains a National Health Emergency.

Cllr. Tweh continues that it is a clear practical manifestation that government has taken critical measures aimed at combating the plague in the country, thereby establishing steering committee to adopt policies measures and strategies for drug and substance prevention.

He reassures government commitment to investing more in preventive measures, programming, and educational initiatives to raise awareness about the impact of drugs and its nexus to crime, something he says will help build a healthier society for the future.

However, the Attorney General acknowledges the risks and challenges associated with drug use, while assuring government's commitment to continuously support to the LDEA in strengthening its administrative and operational capacities, as it leads efforts to prevent influx of harmful drugs into Liberia by combating drug trafficking, distribution and dismantling drug network.

Meanwhile, this year's International Drugs Day is being held under the National Theme: Invest in Prevention Today for Healthy Tomorrow" with Global Theme: 'The Evidence is Clear; Invest in Prevention.'