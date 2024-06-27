Nigeria: Kyari's Efforts On Refinery Take-Off, Increased Crude Production in Line With Tinubu's Agenda - Group

A support group of President Bola Tinubu administration known as Renewed Hope Agenda Support Group has said that efforts of the GCEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Mele Kyari, towards refinery takeoff was in line with the President's agenda for the downstream sector.

The group's position was in reaction to a press conference by coalition of ethnic nationalities youth leaders in Nigeria, who called for the immediate sack of Kyari, claiming that he's sabotaging the fixing of indigenous refineries, as well as frustrating the takeoff of the Dangote Refinery.

The Renewed Hope Agenda Support Group, in a statement by Segun Emmanuel, stated that the NNPCL GCEO has introduced reforms and was working night and day to ensure energy security in the downstream sector.

According to the group, Kyari has made a milestone in the overall development of Nigeria's Oil and Gas sector, through his discovery of many oil wells across the country and repositioning of the NNPCL through his Transparency, Accountability, Productivity and Efficiency programme.

They stated that those calling for his sack were mere mischief makers, who were trying to distract President Tinubu from the good works he is doing.

They urged the President to ignore the detractors and as well urged Kyari to concentrate on performing his role for the betterment of the country.

The statement read, "We wish to commend Mele Kyari, CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), for his efforts towards refinery takeoff which is in line with the President's agenda for Downstream sector. Those calling for his sack are mere mischief makers, who are trying to distract President Tinubu from the good works he is doing.

"Weeks ago, at the Strategic Women in Energy, Oil And Gas (WEOG) Leadership Summit held at Petroleum Technology Trust Fund (PTDF) auditorium in Abuja. Kyari said: 'looking ahead to the next decade, we envision a Nigeria propelled by the oil and gas industry: monetization of our vast 203 tcf gas resources, increasing crude oil production to 3 mbpd, raising domestic refining capacity to over 1 mbpd, expanding our retail network to over 1,500 stations across sub-Saharan Africa, growing our renewable energy portfolio, and optimizing dividend pay-outs to our shareholders.'

"He has been living up to his promise and has introduced reforms and is working night and day to ensure energy security in the downstream sector. We urge him to ignore detractors and concentrate on performing his role for the betterment of the country."