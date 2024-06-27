Nigeria: Cholera Outbreak - Stakeholders Task Parents, Teachers On Precautionary Measures

Stakeholders have called on parents and teachers to implement preventive measures as schools reopened (after midterm break) in Lagos amid the cholera outbreak.

Cholera, a food and water-borne disease, caused by the ingestion of the organism Vibrio cholerae in contaminated water and food, has claimed the lives of so many Nigerians in recent time.

Recall that the Lagos state government has announced an extremely aggressive and viral cholera outbreak in the state.

So far, the state government has recorded 579 suspected cases, with Lagos Island, Kosofe, and Eti Osa Local Government Areas (LGAs) recording the highest numbers.

The death toll has also risen to 29, an increase of five from the previously reported 24 fatalities.

With schools resuming on Wednesday, 19th June, 2024, after the long midterm break, the commissioner for Health, Lagos state, Prof. Akin Abayomi has called on parents and proprietors/proprietress to ensure they put in place precautionary measures to prevent spread of the disease.

The commissioner disclosed that the directorate of environmental health of the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Lagos state Environmental Protection Agency of the Ministry of Environment, have collected samples of water sources, food and beverage samples in all the affected LGAs, while inspections of facilities are ongoing.

"We are prepositioning cholera kits in health facilities across the State. Our efforts to control the outbreak also include the distribution of Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) and public health education campaigns especially in schools," he explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Abayomi urged residents to support the State Government's efforts by adhering strictly to precautionary measures, cooperating with health authorities, and participating in community-wide sanitation activities to mitigate the spread of cholera, particularly as schools resume after the midterm break.

Speaking on the precautionary measures to reduce the risks of cholera outbreaks, the chief of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Lagos field office, Celine Lafoucrier, said a comprehensive approach is necessary to mitigate cholera outbreaks, Lafoucrier said, adding that effective community engagement strategies, strengthened health systems that can anticipate epidemics, and a sustainable infrastructure for water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) are all critical to stopping the spread of the disease.

"Ultimately, preventing cholera centers on good sanitation and hygiene practices. Key actions include proper disposal of feces, eliminating open defecation, and ensuring access to potable water. Regular handwashing with clean, running water and soap is vital. Additionally, avoiding the consumption of uncooked vegetables, unwashed fruits, raw or undercooked seafood, and food from street vendors is important to reduce the risk of cholera infection," she recommended.