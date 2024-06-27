Nigeria: What Nigerian Govt, Citizens Should Do to Prevent Chemical Explosions - Experts

Nigeria has witnessed a series of devastating chemical explosions, which, experts say, can be curbed through responsible use of chemicals and firm regulatory and enforcement activities.

Some chemical security and safety experts have urged Nigerians to exercise caution when using chemicals to avoid endangering lives and the environment.

They made the call on Wednesday in Abuja during a sensitisation workshop organised by the Civilian Research and Development Foundation (CRDF Global) in collaboration with the Chemical Security Program (CSP).

The workshop highlighted the importance of chemical safety and security in protecting people's lives, investments and the environment.

Participants at the event included manufacturers and key players in the chemical industry.

Weak regulatory oversights, law enforcement and poor public awareness around the use of explosive chemicals have been blamed for such disasters, the latest of which was an explosion that occurred in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in January.

A recent PREMIUM TIMES investigation revealed how illegally stored explosives owned by a miner caused the explosions.

Many terrorists operating in many states in northern Nigeria also have illegal access to such chemicals, which they often use to attack their targets.

On Wednesday, experts called for a responsible use of chemicals and firming up of regulatory and enforcement activities to curb explosions.

Daniel Roczniak, a member of the American Chemical Society, said his organisation has a mission to introduce stakeholders to what he called "responsible chemical care."

Mr Roczniak said this concept is part of the Environment Health and Safety programme implemented by the global chemical industry.

"Africa is one of the regions still developing their approach to chemical care," Mr Roczniak said. "We have initiated programmes in Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa. Many countries here, including Nigeria, have been identified as locations where responsible care can be promoted."

He explained that the workshop aimed to engage stakeholders in Nigeria and identify an organisation to sponsor responsible care initiatives.

According to him, responsible care programmes could help fill regulatory gaps and encourage best practices among chemical companies, thereby improving safety and performance in the industry.

Guidelines, regulatory framework

The workshop recommended, among others, storing chemicals in properly labelled containers and using personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves and goggles, as part of measures to ensure safety when handling chemicals.

Other measures suggested include following instructions on chemical labels and safety data sheets, ensuring proper ventilation when using chemicals and disposing of chemicals according to local regulations.

In his remarks, Patrick Omokpariola, Director of Chemical Evaluation and Research at the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), warned that chemicals such as ammonium sulphate, potassium chlorate, urea, hydrogen peroxide, and others, if not properly regulated, could be used to create dangerous explosives.

"Dual-use chemicals can serve both beneficial and harmful purposes," Mr Omokpariola said. "Chemical safety aims to protect people from the harmful effects of chemicals, while chemical security ensures that dangerous chemicals are kept out of the hands of those with malicious intent."

He praised the Nigerian government, law enforcement agencies, and the military for their efforts in reducing the use of explosives by terrorists and bandits in the country.

He added the role of the National Security Adviser's office and the Centre for Counter-Terrorism in collaborating with NAFDAC to control and regulate these chemicals.

In case of chemical spills or exposure, experts said, it is crucial to evacuate the area and call emergency services, avoid contact with the spilt substance, and always use appropriate cleanup procedures as outlined in safety data sheets.

For Ijeoma Ezeasor, a council member of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, creating awareness is crucial in the responsible care of chemicals.

She stated that Nigerians must understand the proper handling, transportation, and disposal of chemicals to prevent misuse.

Meanwhile, Christian Madu, an academic at the University of Nigeria, Enugu, lamented the low level of chemical care knowledge among traders despite the hazards involved.

He recounted his experiences educating merchants in Eastern Nigeria on the implications of handling dual-use chemicals.

"The purpose of this workshop is to educate stakeholders and raise awareness so that people can ask the right questions," Mr Madu said.

Improper chemical disposal can harm the environment, contaminating soil and water, he said. He added that eco-friendly alternatives and proper disposal methods should be used to mitigate these effects.

International collaboration

From her opening remarks, Leslie Adkins of the CSP emphasised that the workshop aimed to establish a robust chemical safety and security management system in Nigeria.

She noted that it would help prevent the proliferation of chemicals to unauthorised individuals through enhanced knowledge of responsible care.

Ms Adkins urged stakeholders to collaborate in curbing the misuse of chemicals by improving safety practices and promoting responsible care.