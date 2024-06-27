Nigeria: U.S. Geological Society Partners Nigeria for Career Development Webinar

Geological Society of America (GSA) is collaborating with the Geological Society of Nigeria to convene a Career Development Webinar for geologists.

Ester Sztein, director of International Programs at the Geological Society of America who highlighted the upcoming event on her LinkedIn page, stated: "The Geological Society of America (GSA) is partnering with the Geological Society of Nigeria (GSN) to host a free webinar for students and early career geoscientists on July 1, 2024," by 7pm.

Emphasising the growing demand for geoscientists, Sztein referred to a recent projection made by the American Geosciences Institute's "Geoscience Workforce Projections 2019-2029," which indicates a 5% growth rate in geoscience jobs over the next decade.

The GSA director of International Programs said this projection shows that there is a need to prepare the next generation of proprofessionals.

Discussing the details of the webinar, which topic is, "International Opportunities and Career Pathways for Geoscientists," she said the event is designed to help participants develop essential skills to advance the geoscience career.

Sztein said the webinar will serve as a platform for students and early career geologists to gain insights into emerging fields within geoscience, and learn valuable industry knowledge from professionals across Nigeria, Ghana, and the U.S.

She encouraged geoscience professionals to participate in the webinar, saying that the question and answer session with the panelists will be an opportunity for participants to make enquiries and learn what they need to know.

"Don't miss this opportunity to prepare yourself for success in the growing geoscience field," Sztein added.