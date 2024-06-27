Nigeria: Senate Cut Short Recess Over National, Constitutional Issues

27 June 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Sunday Isuwa

The Senate has cut-short its recess to attend to national and constitutional issues, the spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, has said.

The Senate went on the Sallah recess to resume on July 2, 2024 but have cut-short the recess and is billed to sit Thursday.

Senate spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu said the Thursday resumption will be their statutory resumption from the Sallah break.

"Senate has the constitutional power to regulate its sessions and we believe that we could gain one more Legislative day to deal with national and constitutional issues, hence the bringing forward from the initial July 2," Adaramodu said.

"We hope to deal with issues concerning our further oversight on the Appropriations and clear further the hanging issues of constitutional and electoral concerns," the Senate spokesman added.

According to Adaramodu, they are ready to also clear some outstanding bills.

"And we hope to clear outstanding bills and motions, expectedly before our annual recess, later in the year," Adaramodu added.

