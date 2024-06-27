Nigeria: No Child Should Be Denied Access to Education - Labour Minister

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has stressed the need to ensure every child has access to education in Nigeria.

She declared yesterday that "it is morally wrong to deny any child the basic right to learning."

The minister spoke at the formal presentation of the International Labour Organisation (ILO's) 2022 survey on forced labour in Nigeria by a team of the National Steering Committee, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, ILO's country representatives, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Ministry of Education and Federal Ministry of Education in her office.

This came on the heels of a recent report released by the ILO on child and forced labour in Nigeria.

The report revealed that over 62.9 million children aged five to 17 in Nigeria are trapped in various forms of child labour. This translates to a staggering 39.2 percent of Nigerian children being forced to work, with the agricultural sector being a significant contributor to this trend.

In a statement issued yesterday by the minister's media aide, Gabriel Emameh, he said one of the team leaders at the meeting, Mrs. Abiola Victoria Arosanyin, from the NBS, presented a breakdown of the child labour statistics, highlighting the most affected regions and demographics.

She emphasised the urgent need for the minister's advocacy support on rural education and the implementation of National and State Action Plans to combat child labour, stressing that a grassroots approach focused on poverty alleviation would be most effective. She also sought the support of the Labour Ministry and Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) in driving this initiative forward.

In her response, the minister stressed that education is a fundamental right that should not be denied to any child, regardless of their background or circumstances, highlighting its importance in shaping the future of individuals and society.

The minister stressed that eradication of child labour must be prioritised by all, including parents, and that education is the vital key to breaking this harmful cycle.

She said, "By prioritising education, we can empower our youth to reach their full potential and create a better tomorrow for themselves and our nation. Let's make daily reminders to prioritise our children's education and well-being.

"I deeply understand the importance of this issue, both as a parent and a champion of youth development. The fight against child labour is a moral imperative, as it can have devastating consequences. We must ensure our children receive the education they deserve, so they can thrive and create a brighter future for themselves and our society.

"By working together, we can significantly reduce the number of out-of-school children and secure a better tomorrow for all. Our children's future is our collective responsibility, and I am committed to doing my part," the minister said.

said she was committed to collaborating with various stakeholders, including the National Assembly and the Governors' Forum, to ensure the successful implementation of national and state-level action plans to combat child labour in the country.

She noted that, through united effort, she aims to translate plans into tangible actions, yielding a lasting impact on the lives of young Nigerians.

"As a former lawmaker, I am committed to leveraging my experience and network to advocate for policies that protect children from exploitation. I will engage with my former colleagues to expedite the passage of laws that criminalise child labour, recognising that a strong legal framework is essential for effective enforcement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Labour Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Furthermore, I will seize every opportunity to engage the Governor's Forum, emphasising the need for a collective and coordinated approach to tackle child labour. As government stakeholders, we share a joint responsibility to ensure the well-being of Nigerian children, and I believe that a collaborative effort at all levels is crucial to addressing this pressing concern.

The minister assured the team of government commitments towards improving access to education for all Nigerians, particularly in rural and disadvantaged areas. She said the move is part of a broader effort to address the country's educational challenges and ensure that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential.