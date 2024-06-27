Nigeria: We' Won't Gag the Nigerian Media - Nigerian Govt

"The Tinubu's administration is therefore, dedicated to creating an environment where journalists can work freely, without intimidation, and with the assurance that their rights will be acknowledged and protected."

The federal government has restated its commitment to creating a conducive environment for journalists and the Nigerian media.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave the assurance on Wednesday in Abuja at a book presentation titled "Writing for Media and Monetising it" by Azu Ishiekwene.

"As we celebrate this milestone, it is also important to reaffirm the commitment of the President Bola Tinubu's administration to a free and responsible journalism.

"We understand that a society can only flourish when its media organs are free to report the truth without fear of retribution and to equally hold those in authority accountable.

"The Tinubu's administration is therefore, dedicated to creating an environment where journalists can work freely, without intimidation, and with the assurance that their rights will be acknowledged and protected," Mr Idris said.

The minister, however, stressed that, freedom for the Nigerian media comes with responsibility.

He noted that as the government championed the cause of a free press, it is incumbent on the media to exercise the freedom with a sense of duty, ethics and patriotism.

According to him, it is crucial that the information disseminated to the public by the Nigerian is accurate, balanced, and devoid of sensationalism.

"We must all strive to ensure that this role is played with the utmost responsibility while we work closely to advance the course of good governance in our country.

"We must be wary of fake news, misinformation and disinformation and indeed, new cankerworms that destroy individual and corporate reputation, and above all, destabilise the society," Mr Idris said.

Speaking on the book, the minister said the author had done a huge favour of distilling his great skill, talents and experience into the 280 pages of valuable works.

"I am very glad about the enthusiastic reception that the book is getting from a wide range of quarters as well as stellar reviews and comments, from some of our most respected media practitioners.

"This initiative represents a meaningful way for the author to give back to the Nigerian media industry by offering valuable guidance and support to the next generation of journalists.

"Indeed, the way Azu has creatively deployed the Internet for this new book is a testament to how well he has kept up with changing times and technologies," he said.

Speaking, the Chairman, Leadership Newspaper Group, Zainab Nda-Isaiah, said the author has been honing his craft, writing articles that educate, inform and entertain on various and diverse topics.

"This book is not just a collection of tips and tricks, but a comprehensive guide that covers the entire process of writing for media from idea generation, to publication.

"However, this book is in a class of its own, because beyond what I just mentioned as its focus, the book also focuses on monetising the craft of great writing," Mrs Nda-Isaiah said

Meanwhile, Ahmed Shekarau, the CEO of the Media Trust group , encouraged the Nigerian media to focus on human angle reporting that would create traffic in the media space,

Similarly, Kadaria Ahmed, founder and chief executive officer, Radio Now 95.3fm, stressed the need to educate citizens on the significance of what they are doing.

Abiodun Adeniyi, a professor of Mass Communication and dean, School of Postgraduates Studies, Baze University, emphasised on the need for the media to be creative and adapt new trends in media profession.

