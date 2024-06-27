Nigeria: EFCC Arrests Suspected Fake Military Officers

EFCC says one the multiple victims of the alleged fraudulent activities of the suspects claimed a loss of N21 million.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested three persons who allegedly impersonated military officers to defraud some unsuspecting persons.

A statement by EFCC's spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, on Wednesday, identified the suspects as Dennis Baba, Wyclife Midala and Samuel Kayode.

The statement said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday.

He stated that the suspects had allegedly defrauded some members of the public, by "operating a three-man syndicate advertising fake bids for contract" while claiming to be military officers in the office of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

The commission said that it began an investigation after receiving several complaints.

It said one the multiple victims claimed N21 million loss to the "antics" of the suspects.

EFCC said the investigation into the matter was ongoing.

It said the suspects would be charged in court "upon conclusion of investigation".

Cases of impersonation

Earlier in January, the police arrested three members of a four-man gang who were parading as EFCC officials while robbing students of Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture (MOUAU) in Umudike.

The police said they were able to recover some of the missing items alongside four EFCC jackets, one toy gun and four EFCC search warrants.