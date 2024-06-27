Ghana: UG Lecturer and Students Implicated in Gh¢106,800 Fraud

The investigation revealed that 32 students were deceived by the scheme, and upon contacting them, they confirmed that Appiah and Ansong had demanded and received payments ranging from GHc2,000 to GHc2,500, with the promise to secure beds and rooms for them.

A senior lecturer and two students at the University of Ghana's Dr. Hilla Liman Hall have been accused of defrauding 35 non-resident students to the tune of ¢106,800 under the pretext of providing residential rooms to them.

On June 26, 2024, Joseph Appiah, 25 years, Stephen Nimako Ansong, 24 years, both final-year students, and Dr Kwadwo Owusu Ayeh, 58 years, a Senior Hall Tutor at the university, were charged with conspiracy and 32 counts of defrauding through false pretences.

The lead prosecutor, Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer, revealed that the complaint was filed by a Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Gordon Awandare.

Appiah and Nimako have also been charged with aiding and abetting corruption, specifically the corruption of a public officer. Dr Ayeh is also facing an additional charge of corruption as a public officer.

The three accused persons have pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Justice Isaac Addo, granted them bail of ¢100,000 and one surety each.

Chief Inspector Lawer stated that on October 17, 2023, the complainant filed a petition with the Accra Regional Police Command, requesting an investigation into alleged bed-selling activities at Dr. Hilla Liman Hall, University of Ghana.

He added that on October 18, 2023, a team of detectives from the Accra Regional Criminal Investigations Department, led by Chief Superintendent Emmanuel Osei-Agbogah, former Regional Crime Officer, visited the University of Ghana to begin investigating the matter.

The investigation revealed that 32 students were deceived by the scheme, and upon contacting them, they confirmed that Appiah and Ansong had demanded and received payments ranging from ¢2,000 to ¢2,500, with the promise to secure beds and rooms for them.

Appiah and Ansong were arrested and during interrogation admitted that they were engaged in an accommodation selling deal with Dr Ayeh.

The prosecutor also reported that Ansong had refunded ¢30,000, a portion of the funds he had illegally received.