Nigeria: We're Only Platform That Can Fetch Obi Victory in 2027 - Labour Party

Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party in 2023 election, cannot emerge victorious in 2027 if he contests outside the party, National Vice Chairman, Ayo Olorunfemi, has said.

During the post election crisis that rocked Labour Party, Obi had hinted that he could leave the party.

"Our engagement is about Nigeria, they are trying to change our focus. What we want to do is not about Labour Party; it is about what the Obidients want to do about Nigeria. We are thinking about water, we are thinking about power, we are thinking about employment, thinking about security. That should be our focus.

"The other matter we will deal with. We were somewhere, we didn't start with Labour. I'm a Christian. Jesus said, When you go into a city, try to change them, live with them, fast with them. in the end, you can't, come out and even wash the sand that is on your shoes.

"He didn't say go there and die with them. I tell you, I'm making spirited efforts to change them (LP), but I'm not going to die with them. That will not stop what we set out to do. We will try to change them (LP), if we can't, we will leave them; we will not die with them," Obi had said at the time.

Subsequently, some of Obi's supporters asked him to leave the party.

Reacting to the call for Obi to leave the party during Channels Television's Politics Today, Olorunfemi said true Obidients would not suggest for Obi to leave the party.

"Well, I will just use the word delusional, those ones that are pressing for such, they are delusional. Some people can overreach themselves, the true Obidients out there, they won't advise Peter Obi to leave the party.

"You have the true Obidients, the student unions groups, the youths of Nigeria, the hardworking people of Nigeria, are tired of what is going on in Nigeria, people are tired of hunger, which political party will he go to? To go back to PDP, APC or to Where?

"This is a political party that is based on ideology, we are social democrats here. The people that put this political party up are social democrats and that is entrenched in the constitution. So, the only place for Peter Obi to win the election in 2027 is the Labour Party and we are preparing for that," Olorunfemi said.