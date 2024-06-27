Nigeria: 'Zoos, Conservatories, Important to Biodiversity Conservation'

The Conservator General of National Parks Service, Dr. Ibrahim Goni has said that zoos and conservatories are important to biodiversity conservation in Nigeria.

Dr. Goni said this recently at the commissioning ceremony of the Federal University of Lokoja Zoo and Conservatory. According to a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer, CP Emmanuel Ntuyang, he said zoos and conservatories also serve as living laboratories of natural history, hence fostering deep understanding of the natural world.

Dr. Goni said zoos and conservatories provide safe habitat for endangered species and promoting their survival and potential reintroduction into the wild.

He added that the two projects will provide avenue for awareness creation about biodiversity conservation, promote ecotourism in the country as well as facilitate research into into wildlife.

Speaking earlier, the Vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi expressed gratitude for the presence of eminent conservationists, traditional rulers and the university community at the occasion.

He appealed for support from nature enthusiasts and government to make the zoo and conservatory in the university a centre of excellence in biodiversity conservation in the country.

In his remark, the Maigari of Lokoja, HRH Ibrahim Gambo Kabir expressed his happiness over the establishment of the projects in the university and pledged his continuous support and that of the local communities to the project.