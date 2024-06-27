Nigeria: Climate Change - Ikpeazu Calls for Adoption of Green Economy

Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has urged Nigerians and Africans to embrace the green economy revolution to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

The former governor who spoke at the 40th Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology in Port Harcourt, emphasized the need for a collective shift towards green economy for a sustainable future.

Ikpeazu who was a former university biochemistry lecturer,lamented Africa's vulnerability to climate change despite contributing less than 15% to global pollution.

He noted the importance of adopting green practices, utilizing clean energy, and reducing fossil fuel consumption to protect the environment and public health.

Stressing that Africa contributes less than 15% of pollution, but is at the receiving end of the brunt impact of climate change,Ikpeazu tasked Nigerians to begin to think like the rest of the world, especially in going green, using clean energy, cutting down on utilization of fossil fuel as well as the use of clean energy.

He said; "Africa contributes less than 15 percent of global pollution, but we are at the receiving end of the brunt of the impact of climate change. So we are trying to draw the consciousness of the world to this unfortunate paradigm. However, we must also begin to think like the rest of the world. Think green, go green, use clean energy, cut down on fossil fuel utilization and use clean energy.

"This is because if you destroy the environment, you're literally destroying your health. You know that the world is 66 percent water and if we keep on putting it in danger and continue to deplete the ozone layer, flooding will become the order of the day. Then we lose our farmlands and houses."

Earlier,President of the Nigerian Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Prof. Matthew Owhonda Wegwu, also highlighted the crucial role biochemists play in promoting sustainability and conserving the environment.

He stated the need for collective action to protect the planet and called for the adoption of green practices to ensure a sustainable future.

"The world is going green now. Before, we all contributed to the destruction of the environment through pollution. We didn't understand that sustainability of planet earth required everybody to go green. And as biochemists, we all understand the importance of going green."