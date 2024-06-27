Nigeria: Igbo Has Right to Self-Determination As Last Resort - Ibn

The Igbo-Biafra Nationalists, IBN, on Thursday, said the Igbo region has the right to Self-determination as a last resort to address the issue of marginalisation.

The convener of the group, Mazi Uche Mefor, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri.

The pro-Igbo group based its argument on what they described as the culture of discrimination, suppression, underrepresentation and marginalisation of the South-East region in the political arrangement of Nigeria.

According to Mefor, "We, the Igbo-Biafra Nationalists (IBN) and the Indigenous People of Igbo Nation for Self-Determination (IPINS) will continue to insist and make case that the South-East region has a legitimate right and justification for self-determination, potentially including remedial secession from Nigeria as a last resort on account of deliberate and systematic policy or culture of discrimination, suppression, underrepresentation and marginalisation of the South-East region or the IgboNation in the Nigerian political arrangement. This argument is rooted in the principles of equality, justice, and the resolution of historical grievances.

"Political Representation and the Demand for Equality and Justice

Political representatives from the South-East region must now actively seek and demand equality and justice from the Nigerian state. They must articulate their demands clearly and boldly, emphasising the need for fair treatment and equitable distribution of resources and opportunities. These representatives must demonstrate unwavering resolve in their pursuit of these objectives, making it clear that their demands are non-negotiable and must be addressed promptly and adequately.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Democratic Secession as a Last Resort

Should the Nigerian state fail to resolve the historical grievances and persistent injustices faced by the Igbo nation, the South-East region must be prepared to embark on a path of "democratic secession." This would involve seeking both economic and political autonomy from the rest of Nigeria."

"The case for self-determination, including remedial secession, for the South-East region or the Igbo nation is grounded in principles of justice, equality, and historical redress. The Southeast region meets the criteria for self-determination, with a defined territory, settled population, effective governance, and the capacity to engage internationally. The persistent historical injustices, political and economic discrimination, underrepresentation, and human rights violations faced by the Igbo people further underscore the legitimacy of our demands. If the Nigerian state fails to address these grievances and provide a fair and just resolution, the Igbo nation has every right to pursue a path of democratic secession as a last resort to achieve the justice and equality they rightfully deserve," he said.