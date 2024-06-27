Nigeria: Journalist Charged Over Articles About Local Businessman

27 June 2024
International Federation of Journalists (Brussels)
press release

Chukunonso was charged with 'conduct likely to cause breach of peace, provoking a breach of the peace by offensive publication and conspiracy to commit felony'. If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to two years. The journalist was released on bail on 14 June and will stand trial on 2 July.

He was held in custody for nearly three weeks in relation to two articles about a local businessman, both published on the privately owned News Platform. The complaint was initiated by local businessman Prince Chris Odinaka Igwe, who heads the petroleum distribution firm Mainland Oil and Gas Limited.

The articles in question alleged that Prince Chris Odinaka Igwe was involved in a confrontation with a neighbour, during which shots were fired, News Platform reported.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said: "The systematic pattern of arrest of journalists in Nigeria over the past few months is a calculated attempt to intimidate and subdue journalists in a perpetual state of fear in order to silence them and to stop them from reporting. Journalists must be allowed to do their jobs without any form of intimidation, fear or favour."

The IFJ reminds the Nigerian government of its obligations to uphold the international conventions that it has ratified, thereby respecting media freedom and guaranteeing the safety and security of journalists.

