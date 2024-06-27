Liberia: CAF Referee Instructor Urges Liberian Referees to Be Professional

Monrovia — CAF Referee Instructor Jason Damoo has urged young Liberian referees to train to meet the "demand of the game" after completing a two-week training program in Liberia for both Elite and Intermediate referees.

Speaking at the close of a five-day training session for intermediate referees at the Liberia Football Association (LFA) headquarters, Damoo highlighted the importance of health and fitness for referees. This training followed the completion of the Elite Referee Course for 30 Liberian referees.

"It's been a rewarding two weeks in Liberia following the training of both Elite and Intermediate referees," Damoo stated. "I want to encourage young referees to push more by understanding that traveling requires both a passport and a visa. Referees must take care of their health and fitness by training according to the demands of the game. Your visa is your medical, and your passport is your fitness. Without a passport, you can't travel, and without passing a fitness test, you can't move because they both work together."

Of the 30 intermediate referees, only 14 passed the fitness test, a result Damoo found discouraging but acknowledged significant improvements since his previous visits.

At the official closing of the training, newly appointed Secretary General Emmett Crayton thanked Damoo for his valuable services and welcomed the young referees to their new roles, emphasizing "honesty and integrity."

"I want to welcome you all to a new role as ambassadors of our game, but you should take into consideration honesty and integrity because they're the bedrock of this profession," Crayton stressed.

Judge Joseph Kollie, Chairman of the Referee Committee, thanked the LFA for its continuous support in building the capacity of referees and encouraged young referees to engage in self-training.

Meanwhile, Liberia Referee Association (LIFRA) President Lamine Kamara called on the young referees to improve their fitness levels and work as a team in discharging their responsibilities. Kamara's remarks were prompted by the fitness test results, which saw only 14 of 30 young referees passing.