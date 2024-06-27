Nigeria: Breaking - Reps Grant Tinubu's Request to Extend 2023 Budget, Supplementary Appropriation Act

27 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

The lawmakers approved President Tinubu's request after a 30-minute closed-door session that followed the rowdy plenary session earlier in the day.

The House of Representatives has once again extended the 2023 capital component of the 2023 Appropriation Act and the Supplementary Appropriation Act until 31 December, after a closed-door session amid opposition from some sections of the House.

The request by President Bola Tinubu was sent to the House on Thursday during an emergency session held by the House.

In the letter read by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen during the session, the president stated that the extension is to enable the government to implement the two budgets fully.

The request involves extending the lives of N21.8 trillion 2023 budget and the N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget.

The N27.5 trillion 2024 budget is also running concurrently with them.

Rowdy session

Some lawmakers had initially given the impression of rejecting the bills during the debate on their general principles.

However, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen called for a closed-door session to assuage the lawmakers who opposed the request.

Following a 30-minute closed-door session, upon resumption of plenary, Mr Tajudeen said the concerns were discussed and he would be presenting them to the president.

The bill was subsequently given a speedy passage through the first, second, Committee of Supply, and third reading stages within 20 minutes.

Details to follow...

