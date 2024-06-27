Uganda: Museveni's Renewed Stance On Corruption Leaves Many Guessing

After 40 years of the same rhetoric and familiar story lines, opposition and analysts have punched holes in President Museveni's fight against corruption.

The opposition insists Mr Museveni renewed stance on corruption is a façade while analysts argue the current efforts to arrest the corrupt is commendable but with meagre effect.

At least five legislators and a government official have been charged and sent to prison for their role in corruption-related dealings.

The arrests followed Mr Museveni's avowal to crush the corrupt during the State of the Nation Address last month.

And the President swears he is not done, this time that he is taking the weeding to the local government.

"You see he's pretending trying to clean up face that his arresting the corrupt but it's a façade, his whole government depends on it," said Byte - Muwanga Kivumbi.

The Butambala legislator and chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament believes there must be some gains Mr Museveni is pushing at.

But some observers such as lawyer and rights activist Nicholas Opiyo say the corrupt in Uganda could be getting more powerful than President Museveni and for that he must be weary.

Opiyo says it's not surprising that Museveni is rushing further down stream when the clean up in the top accolades is starting.

"You can't start sweeping stairs from down you've to start up. All the people surrounding him are engulfed in scandal," he said.

He added that Mr Museveni should fight corruption with crime for it further waters down the efforts.

"Of the MPs arrested, independent judges won't want a part of that. Why arrest and obtain information you can't use in court? MPs know who are next they cleaning up evidence," Opiyo added.