Uganda: Will Turning to Local Leaders Help Museveni's Corruption Fight?

President Museveni has been urged to look beyond individual leaders in his fight against corruption and instead build systems that detect and deter the vice.

Political analysts and Opposition say Mr Museveni's attempts to turn to local council systems into a tool to fight corruption will not yield results.

They say local systems are dead, the good became the villains, the bad joined the wagon - and warn that the President will have to handle the corruption by himself first alongside the cleanup

"Museveni needs to stop relying on individuals or leaders build the systems," says Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda.

Former Kampala Central MP and a member of the ruling NRM class, Francis Babu, feels the fight is futile because even those who are supposed to be the vanguards are now 'eating'.

"They were failed so many times they joined the wagon," Babu says. "The good ones who whistle blow are made villains the remaining are part of the chaos."

Former NRM central executive committee member Babu says the local system needs a clean up to before it can be relied.

He says for now, Mr Museveni has to carry the heavy load for his capable if there's the will.

"What an RCC [resident city commissioner] can do is providing information. What will an RCC do when the thieves loot in Dubai, Mauritius...? Museveni with his security team have the resources and can do something."