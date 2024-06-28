Ghana: Actor Agya Koo Praises Akufo Addo for Building Creative Arts Senior High School

Agya Koo's statements follow criticism from colleague actress, Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, who accused the NPP government of neglecting the creative arts sector

Ghanaian actor and comedian, Kofi Adu, better known as Agya Koo, has lauded the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for honouring their commitments to the construction of the Creative Arts Senior High School, at Kwadaso.

The veteran actor, who is a staunch supporter of the NPP declared that the Creative Arts Senior High School project was a testament that underscored President Nana Akufo-Addo's ambitions and plans aimed at elevating the creative arts sector in Ghana.

Agya Koo shared updates on the progressive stages of the edifice on social media, noting that the project was nearing its completion.

"I am currently in Kwadaso, inspecting this significant project, the Creative Arts SHS, which was started by President Akufo-Addo and is now almost 85% complete. I am here to assess the progress and inform everyone that the president has kept his promises to actors and actresses," he said.

He urged the general public to vote for the NPP in the upcoming December elections, so they can complete the ongoing project and undertake more initiatives.

"We urge the public to vote the NPP to stay in power so that if the current government does not complete the project, the next one will. The construction of the classroom block and teachers' quarters is still ongoing," he added.

Agya Koo's statements follow criticism from colleague actress, Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, who accused the NPP government of neglecting the creative arts sector, and endorsed NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama for the upcoming 2024 elections, praising his support for the creative industry during his administration.