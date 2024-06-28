Gambia: Govt Rebuts Claims of Barrow Communicating With Ex-President Jammeh

The Gambian government has refuted claims that President Adama Barrow has communicated with former President Yahya Jammeh, who is currently in exile.

Responding to allegations made by Senegalese journalist Pape Sane, who claimed to have interviewed Jammeh, government spokesman Ebrima G. Sankareh stated that the government is aware of the circulating video on social media.

*The government, for the time being, wants to make clarifications about key issues raised by the journalists, and would also wait for the actual publication of the magazine by the fifth or sixth of July, as promised. Number one, President Adama Barrow has never ever spoken to former president Jammeh directly, indirectly, or through an interlocutor, a mystery or mysteries/emissary or agents ever since he left this country. Ever since he left The Gambia, President Barrow has never spoken to him either as President-Elect or subsequently as sworn in as president, has never ever spoken to him, and has never sent anybody to him. Never written him an email or letter, anything for that matter," he said.

Sankareh dismissed allegations that President Barrow had sent someone to Jammeh as completely unfounded, noting that there is no evidence to support such claims.

Regarding ECOMIG, Sankareh clarified that all funding negotiations were led solely by President Barrow through the European Union (EU).

"Neither Senegal nor President Sall participated in those funding negotiations. So in other words, as the President-elect, soon after he was sworn in, the European trip that they had was where President Barrow actually led these funding negotiations. In fact, at the time of the EU funding negotiations, the European Union made it categorically clear that it had never funded such a program for ECOWAS but after 22 years of despotic rule, they were convinced that Mr. Barrow presented a compelling argument that the newly born democracy needed to be protected. And the European Union bought President Barrow's idea of actually supporting this program; that is what led to the Birth of ECOMIG which is the ECOWAS military mission in the Gambia," Sankareh said.

He emphasized that ECOMIG is an entirely ECOWAS initiative, despite perceptions of it being a Senegalese program.

"In fact, President Barrow, when he left the Gambia, on the 12th of February, he was given choices of three countries (to stay): Liberia, Nigeria, and Senegal. And when he was asked this question, where he wanted to stay, he suggested Senegal, profoundly because of our geographical proximity and also profoundly because of our cultural similarities. We identify more with Senegal than most countries in our subregion, and that was why he eventually had to stay in Senegal and was first sworn in on Senegalese territory," he explained.

On the nomination of Fabakary Tombong Jatta as assembly speaker, Sankareh affirmed that this decision was based solely on powers granted to President Barrow by the 1997 Constitution.

"The allegation, therefore, or innuendo and or insinuation that exiled President Jammeh may have negotiated this appointment is meritless. As there is not an iota of proof to back this allegation equally. So, in other words, Former president Jammeh had no influence whatsoever in Fabakary Tombong Jatta's nomination as a candidate for the parliament or his subsequent election there as Speaker. Jammeh himself denounced Jatta and made videos everywhere, and this led to the split of the group, the APRC," he said.