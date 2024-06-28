Nigeria: Child Labour Compounds Issues of Out-of-School Children in Nigeria - Govt

THE Federal Government, on Thursday lamented that the issues of child labour and forced labour have compounded the problem of out-of-school children and appealed to Nigerians to take ownership of the fight against the menace.

The government also said that there was an ongoing review of the labour standard bill to mainstream child labour, with special consideration on the adoption of 15 years as the minimum age for work or employment.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, lamented over the menace of Child labour in Abuja at the occasion of the third edition of the National Children Conference to mark the elimination of child labour in Nigeria,

The Conference was organised in commemoration of the 2024 World Day Against Child with the theme: "Let's Act on our Commitments to End Child Labour".

According to the minister, "About 25 million adults and children are in forced labour, including in global supply chains.

"It is a global menace that has proven to potentially hinder the development of children, leading to a lifelong physical and psychological damage. Also keeping the children out of school, thereby perpetuating poverty across generations.

"I humbly encourage everyone to take ownership in the fight against child labour and forced labour, and ensure the protection of the rights of citizens."

She explained that the critical stakeholders were all aware that the current global statistics shows that 160 million children and nearly one in 10 worldwide are engaged in child labour.

Onyejeocha said to address the challenges of child labour, Nigeria had made giant strides in the ratification of the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions 138 on the minimum age for work, 182 on the worst forms of child labour, among others.

"I am here today to assure you that the situation of Child Labour will not continue. I promise to use my good office to reach out to all those in authority to ensure that all Nigerian children will go to school and remain in school," she said.

On her part, Country Director of International Labour Organization (ILO)to Nigeria, Vanessa Phala called on children to be part of the advocacy and campaign against child labour.

Phala, who was represented by the ILO Project Coordinator on Child Labour, Agatha Kolawole, called for the quick passage of the Labour Standard Bill as its passage would completely eliminate the issue of child labour in the country.

Also speaking, the Director of Inspectorate Department, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mrs Olaitan Olaolu said the conference was apt towards the elimination of child labour in the country.

On her part, the Head, Abuja Corporate Office, Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Judith Tietie noted that they would continue to educate employers on the importance of not employing children in the working environment.

She said, "We, as employers, we have recognised our responsibilities and to create an environment where every child will drive and grow to their full potential.

"We have also realised that making children work when they are young weaken the labour force of the economy that is why the issue of child labour must be eradicated."